5 Killed In Kabul Suicide Attack Outside Taliban Foreign Ministry

Afghanistan on Wednesday was rocked by the suicide attack outside the Taliban Foreign Ministry in Kabul, resulting in the deaths of five persons and injuring others, according to officials reported Dawn.

Kabul police chief Khalid Zadran said an explosion took place on the road outside the Afghan foreign ministry in which five were killed and a number of others were injured.

"The Islamic Emirate condemns such an aimless and cowardly attack on Muslims. The perpetrators will be found and punished for their evil deeds," Zadran said.

More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency's director in Afghanistan, said casualty numbers were continuing to rise as the situation unfolded.

"The death toll is still rising," he said. "This is the first mass casualty in 2023, but certainly one of those with the most patients since the beginning of 2022. So much so, that we have also set up beds in the kitchens and canteen."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province -- has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country's Shiite minority.

The Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by IS militants who have targeted foreigners at certain sites, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies and a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen, reported Dawn.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who lives near the ministry, condemned the explosion, calling it an "act of terrorism, a crime against humanity and an act against all human and Islamic values."

The United Nations also condemned the attack.

"This is just another example of the rising insecurity which is of great concern to us," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. It is "no way to bring any sort of peace to Afghanistan."

In a statement, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said expressed its condolences to the affected families and said that violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

"UNAMA condemns today's attack outside Foreign Ministry in Kabul. Reports of numerous casualties, including civilians. Rising insecurity is of grave concern. Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to #Afghanistan. Our condolences to the families affected," UNAMA tweeted.

A number of blasts have been reported in Afghanistan since the start of 2023. Several blasts were reported in the capital city this month including one year Kabul military airport.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds.

