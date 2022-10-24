5 Facts About Rishi Sunak, Britain's Youngest, First Hindu PM

Rishi Sunak, 42, will be the youngest prime minister of Britain.

The former finance minister is the first Indian-origin PM of the UK. He is also the first practising Hindu to hold the top job in the UK.

Rishi Sunak is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster and has a net worth of over 700 million pounds.

Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Boris Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.