At least 5 have been reported dead by emergency services in the retirement home fire. (Representational)

Five people have died and several were injured after a fire early Wednesday morning at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

Emergency services tweeted that "five people are dead", while "three people with serious intoxication and eight people with mild intoxication" were taken to hospital following the fire in Valencia.

