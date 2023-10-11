4 Children Killed, 8 Injured After Fire At Spain Building

Firefighters extinguished the flames three hours later (Representational)

Four minors have died in a fire in Vigo, a coastal city in northwestern Spain, emergency services said on Wednesday.

"Four people have died, all of them minors, and eight injured have been taken to various hospitals", the regional emergency service said on X (formerly Twitter).

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The fire started around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building, according to local press reports.

Firefighters extinguished the flames three hours later.

A team of psychologists was on the scene assisting relatives of the victims, the emergency services said.

Vigo is a city of nearly 300,000 people that lies on the Atlantic coast in Spain's Galicia region, less than 30 kilometres (19 miles) north from the border with Portugal.

