5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast Of Southern Greece

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Greece on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicentre was in the sea off the town of Pylos.



"The quake had a long duration and initially we were worried, but right now we have absolute calm", the mayor of Pylos, Dimitris Kafantaris, told Antenna TV.



Greece sits on significant fault lines and has been regularly hit by earthquakes in recent years, but rarely with casualties.



Last July, however, a 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people and injured scores on the tourist island of Kos.



