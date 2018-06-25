5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast Of Southern Greece

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometers (19 miles), about 70 kilometers southwest of Kalamata in Greece, the US Geological Survey said.

World | | Updated: June 25, 2018 12:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast Of Southern Greece

The epicentre of the eathquake in Greece was in the sea off the town of Pylos (Representational)

Washington:  A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Greece on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre was in the sea off the town of Pylos.

"The quake had a long duration and initially we were worried, but right now we have absolute calm", the mayor of Pylos, Dimitris Kafantaris, told Antenna TV.

Greece sits on significant fault lines and has been regularly hit by earthquakes in recent years, but rarely with casualties.

Comments
Last July, however, a 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people and injured scores on the tourist island of Kos.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

EarthquakeGreeceUS Geological Survey

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................