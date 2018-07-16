43,000 More Planes Needed In The Next 20 Years To Meet Demand: Boeing

Boeing has predicted a $8.1-trillion marketplace in the next 10 years for commercial and defence

The world needs to produce 43,000 new aircraft over the next two decades to meet booming demand, Boeing's CEO forecast on Sunday.



Dennis Muilenberg, chief executive of the US aerospace giant, revealed the outlook upgrade to reporters in London before the sector's Farnborough Air Show starting Monday.



"We continue to see the aerospace market grow very strongly," said Muilenberg.



"We see $8.1-trillion marketplace in the next ten years" for commercial, defence and services, he added.



"We further increased our estimates in the next 20 years.



"We expect the world to need roughly 43,000 new commercial airplanes. That's up from last year's estimates."



