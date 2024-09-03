41 Killed In Ukraine's Poltava After Russia Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution in Ukraine's Poltava.

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 180 injured in Ukraine's Poltava after two Russian ballistic missiles hit a military education facility today.

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said.

"The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter," the Ukraine's Defence Ministry added.

Writing on social media website X, President Zelenskyy said, "I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike in Poltava. According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area. They targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, partially destroying one of the telecommunications institute's buildings."

He went on to write that many are feared trapped in the debris. While 41 people were killed, more than 180 others were injured in the attack. He also said that search and rescue operation are being carried out and several people have been rescued as well.

President Zelenskyy also posted a video message for all Ukrainians.

"People were trapped under the rubble. Many people were rescued, but more than 180 were injured. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. As of now, we know that 41 people were killed. My deepest condolences to all of their relatives and loved ones," President Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian President has ordered a full-scale investigation into the attack and its circumstances. He confirmed that "All necessary services are involved in the rescue operations." He also thanked the people who helped immediately after the attack. "I am grateful to everyone who has been helping and saving lives from the very first moments following the strike," he wrote.

President Zelenskyy vowed that Russia will "surely pay for this strike".

Calling it a "terror attack", Me Zelenskyy wrote, "We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives."

