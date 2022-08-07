4 Shot Dead In Multiple Shootings In US Town, Suspect On The Run: Report

Authorities have told people not to approach the suspected shooter

A total of four people were shot dead on Friday at multiple sites in Butler Township in US' Ohio and the police are now searching for the man possibly connected to the shootings, media outlets have reported.

The shootings took place in the small Ohio town just north of Dayton. Addressing a media briefing, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter named Stephen Marlow as a "person of interest" and said he is likely "armed and dangerous", reported CNN.

The Butler Township Police Chief said that authorities are being assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The statement added that information indicates that Marlow may have fled Ohio. The FBI said he has ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may be in one of those cities, as per the media portal.

Describing Marlow's physical appearance, Porter said that he was 5'11" and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

The #FBI and Butler Twp Police are searching for Stephen Marlow, a person of interest in multiple shootings today. He was last seen in a white 2007 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate JES 9806. Call 937-233-2080, 1-800-Call-FBI or https://t.co/ny1CUQYPpk with info. pic.twitter.com/8DsWFyD3QK — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 6, 2022

Asking anyone with information about Marlow to contact the FBI, authorities said the suspected shooter should not be approached.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before noon Friday, Porter said, and the four victims died at the scenes. "This is the first violent crime in this neighbourhood in recent memory," Porter said. "We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role."

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the neighbourhood, but have deployed additional force and the Dayton Police Bomb Squad as a precaution, Porter said.

Porter said people should call the police if they have information on Marlow's whereabouts or see the Ford Edge. Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents about 9 miles north of Dayton.