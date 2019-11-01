4 killed, Several Injured At Halloween Party Shooting In Northern California

3 people were killed and 9 others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles. (Representational)

At least four people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party near San Francisco, local authorities and media reported.

The shooting took place at a rented Airbnb home around Thursday night in Orinda, around 17 miles (30 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to NBC Bay Area news.

"Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries," the Contra Costa County sheriff's office tweeted early Friday.

