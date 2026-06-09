4 Killed, 10 Injured In Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Kharkiv Region

Russian strikes killed four people and wounded 10 others in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, its governor said early Tuesday.

"The enemy has hit the city of Chuguiv," Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram, adding that four people, including a 22-year-old woman, were killed.

"The strikes caused fires and damaged at least 18 vehicles; windows were blown out and building facades damaged in residential multi-storey buildings," Synegubov said.

Separately, Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov reported 10 people were wounded in his city.

Daily Russian attacks that claim civilian lives have intensified in recent months, and Ukraine has hit back with its own drone strikes further into Russian territory, saying these are mainly against military and energy facilities.

According to a UN estimate published in April, at least 15,850 civilians have been killed in Ukrainian zones since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

More than 2,800 civilians have died in Russian-controlled zones, according to the UN toll, which added that more than 44,800 have been wounded in Ukrainian and Russia-occupied zones.

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