34 Migrants Drown As Boat Capsizes Off East Africa's Djibouti: Officials

"The migrants were being transported by people smugglers," an official said (Representational)

Thirty-four migrants have drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday, the second such accident in just over a month.

"The migrants were being transported by people smugglers... Apprehending and prosecuting people traffickers and smugglers who exploit the vulnerabilities of migrants must become a priority. Too many lives needlessly lost," Mohammed Abdiker, the IOM's regional director for East Africa and the Horn of Africa, wrote on Twitter.

