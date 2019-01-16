332 Pakistan Lawmakers Suspended For Not Disclosing Assets: Report

The suspended lawmakers include 72 members of Pakistan's National Assembly. (File)

The membership of 332 Pakistani lawmakers, including that of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, was suspended on Wednesday after they failed to submit details of their properties and assets, media reports said.

Out of the 1,174 lawmakers, 839 submitted the details of their properties and assets, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it suspended the membership of the remaining 332.

The suspended lawmakers include 72 members of National Assembly, 20 members of Senate, 115 members of Punjab Assembly, 52 members of Sindh Assembly, 54 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 19 members of Balochistan assembly, Dunya News reported.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Health Aamir Kiyani, Raheela Magsi, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Musadiq Malik and Anwaarul Haq Kakar are among those whose memberships have been suspended, the report said.

The suspended parliamentarians cannot participate in legislative process.

The ECP has issued a notification, stating that these members will remain suspended till they file details of their assets and liabilities.