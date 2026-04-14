331 Children Contracted HIV From Syringe Reuse In Pakistan Hospital, Shocking Investigation Reveals

An undercover investigation by BBC News has exposed systemic infection control failures at THQ Hospital Taunsa in Pakistan, where staff were filmed reusing syringes on children. The footage revealed dangerous hygiene violations and the reuse of equipment for multiple patients, contributing to a broader crisis of HIV outbreaks linked to unsafe medical practices.

At the centre of this crisis is the story of eight-year-old Mohammed Amin, who died shortly after testing positive for HIV. His mother recalled his intense suffering, with high fevers and severe pain in his final days. Not long after his diagnosis, his sister Asma also tested positive. Their family believes both children contracted the virus through contaminated injections administered during routine treatment at a government hospital.

The outbreak first came to light in late 2024 when local physician Dr Gul Qaisrani noticed an unusual increase in HIV cases among children visiting his clinic.

331 Children Test Positive For HIV

The BBC investigation identified at least 331 children in Taunsa who tested positive for HIV between November 2024 and October 2025. Evidence suggests that many of these infections may be linked to unsafe injection practices.

The BBC's undercover footage, filmed over 32 hours inside THQ Taunsa Hospital in late 2025, captured multiple violations of basic hygiene protocols. Staff were seen reusing syringes on multi-dose medicine vials, a practice that risks contaminating entire batches of medication. In several instances, the same vial was then used to treat different children.

"Even if they have attached a new needle, the back part, which we call the syringe body, has the virus in it, so it will transfer even with a new needle," said Dr. Altaf Ahmed, a consultant microbiologist and one of Pakistan's leading infectious disease experts.

In one particularly concerning incident, a nurse was seen retrieving a used syringe containing leftover liquid and handing it to a colleague, apparently for reuse. "She is violating every principle of injecting medicine," said Ahmed.

Other scenes revealed poor sanitation conditions, including open vials, used needles left on countertops, and improper disposal of medical waste. Parents also reported witnessing unsafe practices, including the reuse of syringes across multiple patients.

Medical experts warn that such practices can easily transmit infections. The footage also showed hospital staff administering injections without sterile gloves dozens of times, further increasing the risk of cross-contamination.

Hospital denies Wrongdoing

Despite this evidence, hospital authorities have denied wrongdoing. Dr Qasim Buzdar, the hospital's medical superintendent, questioned the authenticity of the footage and suggested it may have been staged or recorded before his tenure. He maintained that the hospital is safe for patients and insisted that infection control remains a top priority.