33 Abused Chihuahuas, Rescued From SUV, Had Happy Lives, Says Ex-Owner

A necropsy of a 4-month-old puppy showed its stomach full of uncooked rice, plant material and tin foil

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn't believe it."What you're saying is just not computing," Jack Breckenridge replied.What he'd been told, Breckenridge recalled Tuesday, was that 33 abused Chihuahuas had just been pulled from an SUV where they seemed to have been living for days. The Ford Expedition was parked outside an apartment building in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The conversation - last fall - started a lengthy investigation that has the dogs' former owner facing a July trial on 33 counts of animal cruelty.



"No reasonable person could think that this was okay," Breckenridge said Tuesday.



All 33 dogs were seized by police. One had to be euthanized despite eight hours of emergency medical care after it was rescued. A necropsy of the 4-month-old puppy showed its stomach full of uncooked rice, plant material and tin foil, evidence of "foraging behavior consistent with an animal that is ingesting anything it can find," according to an affidavit Breckenridge submitted in Montgomery County District Court.

