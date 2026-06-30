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300 Excess Deaths Recorded In France During May Heatwave

French health officials said on Tuesday that there were at least 300 more deaths than expected during a five-day heatwave in May, the country's first of the year.

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300 Excess Deaths Recorded In France During May Heatwave
  • French health officials reported 300 excess deaths during a May heatwave
  • The heatwave lasted five days and was France's first of the year
  • Excess deaths represented a nearly 14 percent increase overall
Are there more heatwaves expected in France this summer?

French health officials said on Tuesday that there were at least 300 more deaths than expected during a five-day heatwave in May, the country's first of the year.

"We recorded 300 excess deaths, corresponding to an increase of nearly 14 percent," said Caroline Semaille, director general of Public Health France, adding that the deaths were due to all causes combined and were not necessarily linked to elevated temperatures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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