3-Year-Old Rescued From Collapsed Building 6 Days After Venezuela Quakes

Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued a child early on Tuesday, the only reported survivor on the sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days trapped under the rubble, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram.

Venezuela was hit by two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a minute apart last Wednesday, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams.

Moran, described as 3 years old by Rodriguez – but as 2 years old by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez – was subsequently taken for medical treatment, the message said.

"We must hold onto the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the rubble," Jorge said in a televised address. "Early this morning, a 2-year-old boy was rescued and is currently receiving care at a health center in Caracas."

A shipment from UNICEF carrying 47 metric tons of humanitarian supplies arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, adding the equipment would help support children and families in need.

The shipment includes emergency health kits for urgent medical care, including supplies for safe births, newborn care, disease prevention, and treatment, Dujarric added.

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