3 Men Rescued From Coral Sea After Sharks Attack And Destroy Their Boat

The three men on board the boat were unharmed

Three sailors on board an inflatable catamaran were rescued off Australia's northeastern coast on Wednesday after their vessel was attacked several times by sharks, CNN reported. Two Russians and one French national, ages 28 to 63, were on board the boat as it traveled from Vanuatu to the northeastern city of Cairns, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said in a statement.

AMSA said they responded to an alert from an emergency beacon at about 1:30 a.m. When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found both hulls of the men's 9-meter boat had been damaged after several shark attacks.

Photos and video of the rescue showed major damage to the boat, which was nearly submerged and a front section of one hull was completely missing.

AMSA has coordinated the rescue of three people from a catamaran in the Coral Sea, after the hull of their vessel was damaged from several shark attacks.



A huge Panama-registered vehicle carrier, the 650-foot Dugong Ace, carried out the rescue operation around 835 kilometers (520 miles) southeast of Cairns in the Coral Sea.