3 Killed As 13 Russian Missiles Hit Central Ukraine Region: Official

The strikes had disrupted the electricity grid, said an official. (Representational)

Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.

Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)