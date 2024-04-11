3 Injured In Shooting At Eid Celebration In US' Philadelphia: Cops

Around 30 gunshots rang out when more than 10,000 people were in the park celebrating Eid on Wednesday.

A shooting between rival groups left three people wounded at a celebration marking the end of Ramadan, police in the US city of Philadelphia said.

Police gave no indication that the event itself, a party marking Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the Muslim holy month, was targeted.

"We are very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot and anyone killed," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters.

In mid-afternoon as around 1,000 people were in the park celebrating the end to their month of fasting, around 30 gunshots rang out, Bethel said.

"What we do know is there appear to be two factions within the park, who are now exchanging gunfire," Bethel said.

Three people were wounded, including an armed 15-year-old who was shot by police. He was hit in the arm and leg.

Five people were arrested including the teen, and five guns were recovered, police said.

"Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors. And I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)