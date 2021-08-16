Videos: 3 Fall Off Plane, Some Huddled On Aircraft Wing In Kabul Mayhem

The video shows dots falling from the plane.

At least three persons, who allegedly held on to the wings of a US plane, are seen in a video falling to their death after the aircraft takes off from the Kabul airport.

The video shows dots falling from the plane.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Tariq Majidi of TOLO news wrote: "Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul."

Three Kabul residents who were trying to leave the country by hiding next to the tire or wing of an American plane, fell on the rooftop of local people. They lost their lives due to the terrible conditions in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/Cj7xXE4vbx — Tariq Majidi (@TariqMajidi) August 16, 2021

In more videos of insane scenes from Kabul, a crowd chases a US Airforce plane on the runway and a group is seen huddled on a wing of a plane taxiing on the runway.

Insane. Don't have any other words.



The Kabul Airport.



pic.twitter.com/ylraJsDyme — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 16, 2021

Afghanistan's tragedy right now in Kabul international airport: Afghan youth on the engine of American plane to leave the country. pic.twitter.com/CoTS8sq9c3 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 16, 2021

Increasingly distressing videos showed the mayhem in Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, and the desperation of thousands trying to flee the city.

At least 5 people were killed in airport as people crowded the tarmac with little children and belongings tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital. It is not known whether they were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

Mobs started gathering outside the Kabul airport last night, determined to get away after the Taliban entered the presidential palace and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Many were seen this morning trying to scale the walls and squeeze through barbed wires.

US troops fired warning shots into the air to prevent crowds running onto planes.

Some of them grabbed aircraft wheels and wings, as videos suggest.

The American forces are running the airport as they try and evacuate their staff and close Afghan allies.