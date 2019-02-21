26 Die In Pakistan As Torrential Rain Triggers Flash Flood, Roof Collapse

Emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts in Balochistan. (Representational)

At least 26 people were killed in Pakistan on Thursday due to incidents of roof collapse and flash floods, triggered by torrential rains that lashed several cities in the country, according to a media report.

At least 10 people were killed in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed in landslide and roof collapse incident in Dir, the Express Tribune reported.

Uninterrupted rainfall has flooded the provincial capital Peshawar while flash flood submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella, in Balochistan province, it said.

Emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella, officials said.

Heavy rain and snow was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.

At least one child was killed and two others injured when an avalanche hit the Layyah Valley, the report said.

In Pakistan's Punjab province, four people including three children were killed and one woman was injured when a roof collapsed in Multan.

A couple was killed when the roof caved in Farooqabad. One child was killed and three others injured when a roof collapsed in Kahuta, the report said.