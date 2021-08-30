250 Americans Still Trying To Leave Afghanistan, Says State Department

The US had said earlier that despite the Kabul blasts, evacuation operations will continue.

Around 250 Americans are still trying to leave Afghanistan with just days left before a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from the nation, said US State Department on Sunday (local time).

A department spokesperson said in a statement that some of those Americans may be travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport or could already be there now, The Hill reported.

Since August 14, almost 5,550 Americans and possibly more have been safely evacuated out of Afghanistan, the spokesperson added, including around 50 within the last day. About 280 self-identifying Americans have been in contact with the State Department who have either decided against leaving the country or remain undecided, they noted, The Hill further reported.

The US had said earlier that despite the Kabul blasts, evacuation operations will continue.

Afghanistan's situation is deteriorating as people rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control over a week ago.

On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily. The Kabul airport is witnessing nowadays a heavy chaos due to instability in the region.