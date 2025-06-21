US Asks Student Visa Applicants To Set Social Media Profile Privacy To "Public"

All applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant US visas which are meant for students will have to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to "public", the State Department said in a statement today.

The US visa is "a privilege, not a right", and its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law, it said.

"We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security. Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J non-immigrant classifications," the US State Department said.

The order to all applicants to change their social media profiles to a "public" setting will allow vetting of the candidates, it said.

"Our overseas posts will resume scheduling F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applications soon. Applicants should check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability. Every visa adjudication is a national security decision.

"The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission," the State Department said.

The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, the American embassy in India had also said on June 16.

On June 10, the US embassy issued a statement saying the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.