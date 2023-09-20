25 Killed In Azerbaijan Offensive In Armenian-Controlled Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Monday launched military operation in Armenia-held Breakaway Regions

A separatist Armenian human rights official in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said 25 people had been killed there on Tuesday as a result of an Azerbaijani military offensive.

Two of the dead were civilians, Gegham Stepanyan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Stepanyan added later that 138 people, including 29 civilians, had been wounded. Reuters could not verify his information.

Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenian-controlled Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of its own territory, earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with neighbour Armenia.

