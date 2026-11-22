A boat carrying people to a funeral has capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, emergency services said on Saturday.
The boat was taking passengers from one community to another for a burial ceremony when it sank on Friday in Bayelsa State in the country's South South region, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki said in a statement.
He said that search and rescue operations were ongoing without specifying how many people were missing.
Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said on Friday that another 24 people had been rescued and sought medical assistance.
Authorities haven't said how many passengers were believed to have been on board.
BAYELSA BOAT MISHAP: NEMA DEPLOYS TECHNICAL TEAM TO STRENGTHEN SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a technical team to Bayelsa State to strengthen coordination of ongoing search and rescue operations following the tragic boat mishap at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on Friday, 20th November 2026. The Agency had earlier activated its South-South Zonal Directorate and deployed an emergency response team from its Port Harcourt Operations Office to the scene. NEMA personnel are working alongside the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and other stakeholders to sustain the rescue operations. The boat was reportedly conveying passengers from Ayama to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony when the accident occurred. 24 survivors have been rescued, with 19 taken to Ayama Clinic and five others who sustained varying degrees of injuries conveyed to Family Care Hospital, Yenagoa, for medical attention. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, visited the scene of the tragic incident, where he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Governor commended NEMA, SEMA, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC, local divers and other stakeholders for their prompt mobilisation, collaborative efforts and commitment to the ongoing search and rescue operations despite the difficult riverine terrain. NEMA commiserates with the Government and people of Bayelsa State, particularly the families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident. The Agency will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and emergency responders to support the ongoing operations and ensure effective coordination of response efforts. Manzo Ezeki NEMA Press Unit 21st November 2026— NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) November 21, 2026
Mohammed said that preliminary reports suggested that the boat suffered a mechanical problem.
Passengers asked the boat operator to steer toward land, but he allegedly declined, according to Mohammed. The boat operator then reportedly fled the scene, while the manager of the boat was taken into custody.
The Bayelsa state government responded by urging boat operators and passengers to adhere to safety regulations.
"Overloading, speeding, recklessness and traveling without life jackets must stop. No journey is worth a life," Bayelsa Commissioner for Information Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai said in a statement on Saturday.
Boat tragedies are common in Nigeria. A lack of enforcement of safety regulations means faulty boats without life jackets sometimes operate in the country.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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