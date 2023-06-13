22 US Soldiers Injured In Syria Chopper Crash, 'No Enemy Fire Reported'

The cause of the incident is under investigation, said US army (Representational)

A military chopper accident left 22 US soldiers injured in Syria late on Monday. The helicopter didn't come under attack, the US central command said, adding that the cause behind the "mishap" is being probed.

The US central command said 10 service members had been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the Central Command area of responsibility (CENTCOM AOR), which oversees the US forces in the Middle East.

"A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in injuries of various degrees to 22 US service members. The service members are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the CENTCOM AOR," said an official statement.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported," it added.

Earlier, the US had reported 23 of its troops suffering traumatic brain injuries during two attacks by Iran-backed militants in March.