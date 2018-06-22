21-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gangraped In Pakistan's Karachi Police said they have launched a probe into the case and two of the suspects have been arrested, while the search was on for the third.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman was abducted at gunpoint when she stood outsdie the park with her family. (File) Karachi: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from outside a public park and raped by three men in Pakistan's Karachi city.



The incident took place around 7.30 pm yesterday in the Gulsha-e-Hadeed neighbourhood of Pakistan's financial capital. According to a police official, the woman was standing outside the park with her family members when three men travelling in a car abducted her at gunpoint.



She was gangraped and later abandoned near her house, Senior Superintendent of Police, Malir, Abid Husain Qaimkhani said.



"The woman's father in his complaint has said that one of the suspects was their neighbour," he added. Mr Qaimkhani also said that the woman's medical examination has confirmed rape.



He said police have launched a probe into the case and two of the suspects have been arrested, while the search was on for the third. The car, which was used in the crime, has also been seized, he added.



Pakistan has witnessed a surge in reports of sexual crimes against women since early this year after the brutal rape and murder of a



