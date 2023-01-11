21-Year-Old US Air Force Offensive Lineman Dies After 'Medical Emergency'

Hunter Brown was majoring in management and minoring in French.

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old cadet of the US Air Force academy, died while leaving for his dorm class, according to a report in New York Post. Hunter Brown was an offensive lineman for the Falcons' football team. He suffered an unspecified "medical emergency" on Monday while leaving his class and that first responders were unable to save his life, the school said in a statement.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lieutenant General Richard M Clark, US Air Force Academy Superintendent. "The entire US Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man," he added.

Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football, his school further said in the statement.

He graduated from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cost of his death.