Trump Preps Team, Gets Biden Invite to White House to Discuss Transition

President Joe Biden extended an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the transition of power, after Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to support a peaceful transition.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an impassioned concession speech last night, confirming that she had congratulated Trump on his victory and assured him of her commitment to an orderly transfer of authority. "We must accept the results of this election," she told supporters. "We owe loyalty not to a president or a party, but to the Constitution."

According to the Washington Post, President-elect Trump has already begun preparing his administration, with advisors reportedly narrowing down candidates for key Cabinet roles. Contenders for Treasury Secretary include billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson and economic advisor Scott Bessent.

For Secretary of State, Trump's team is considering Senator Marco Rubio and former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Among other notable potential appointments, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and primary rival-turned-ally Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to be named to the Cabinet, with Senator Tom Cotton under consideration for Defense Secretary.