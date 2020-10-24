2 Pilots Onboard US Navy Plane Killed In Aircraft Crash In Alabama

The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 pm. (Representational image)

The crew of a US Navy aircraft was killed today when the two-seat airplane crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Alabama, according to the US Navy.

The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today, the Navy said on its official Twitter handle.

T-6B Crash in Foley, AL:

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST today. The aircrew did not survive the crash. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification. - flynavy (@flynavy) October 24, 2020

A home and several cars caught fire after the plane crashed but the US Navy said it "was not aware" of any civilian casualities on the ground. "We are not aware of any civilian casualties this time. The incident is currently under investigation. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities," it said.

Firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire," Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby was quoted as saying by local news outlets.

The US Department of Defence and the Navy will handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted.