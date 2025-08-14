US Priest Accused Of Having Affair With 17-Year-Old Stripper, Paying Her Hush Money

A 61-year-old Catholic priest in Alabama is under investigation for allegedly initiating a relationship with a 17-year-old stripper in 2009 and paying her hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep silent about it, the Guardian reported. Robert Sullivan, the pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Homewood, Alabama, has been placed on leave after being publicly accused by the woman, Heather Jones, now 33. According to Ms Jones, she met Sullivan while dancing at a strip club he regularly visited.

While tipping her, he allegedly offered $273,000 for a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for "an ongoing relationship" involving financial support for private companionship, which also included sex. Ms Jones, who was raised in foster care due to her mother's severe neglect, said in her letter to the diocese that she was hesitant but agreed due to his persistence and her vulnerable state of mind.

Days later, she allegedly received two wire transfers of $136,500 each from an attorney's office. Sullivan, posing initially as a doctor, allegedly took her shopping, dining, drinking, and to hotels in at least six Alabama cities during their relationship, which she claims continued until this year.

Ms Jones further alleged that the priest purchased a phone for her and funded her rehab treatment while she struggled with addiction and depression. She claimed that between July 18, 2024, and March 2025, a Venmo account in her name transferred nearly $120,000 to her. She explained that she felt obligated to share the allegations publicly due to Sullivan's close work with families and children at his church.

"Others may be vulnerable to the same type of manipulation and exploitation," she told the Guardian.

Sullivan has served as a priest for over 32 years and previously held the position of president at John Carroll High School for six years.

In a letter to the diocese this week, Bishop Steven Raica, who leads the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, addressed the allegations, stating that there is insufficient evidence to warrant a criminal investigation into Sullivan's actions.

"While the Alabama Department of Human Resources determined that the allegations did not match the requirements for opening an investigation, a diocese investigation was initiated, again, according to Church law and our diocesan policies and guidelines," Mr Raica wrote.

"Our diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator has continued to be in contact with the woman who brought forth the allegations and has provided appropriate support," he added.

The Bishop also said that the allegations are being reported to the Vatican.