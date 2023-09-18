2 Pilots Killed After Their Planes Collide During Air Race In US' Nevada

No civilians were injured.

Two pilots were killed after their planes collided during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada region of the US, CNN reported. Reno Air Racing Association officials say the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold Race Sunday. The two pilots have been identified as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing. The two planes, a single-engine North American T-6 G and a single-engine North American AT-6B collided as they were in the process of landing.

“It is with great sorrow that the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announces that around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race, upon landing, two planes collided and it has been confirmed that both pilots are dead,” the Reno Air Racing Association said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Both expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class, Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron's Revenge,” the updated statement said.

See the post here:

The RARA said it is in the process of investigating what caused the collision.

''Safety is the foremost concern of RARA and we work year-round to host the safest event possible. As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators and volunteers have the necessary support during this time,'' the post further read.

All other racing operations have been suspended, organizers said.

The event, which has been running for more than five decades, prides itself in being an ''institution for northern Nevada and aviation enthusiasts from around the world,'' according to its website.