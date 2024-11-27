Air India Pilot, 25, Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Boyfriend Arrested

Srishti Tuli allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai.

A 25-year-old Air India pilot allegedly died by suicide in her flat in Mumbai, police have said, adding that her boyfriend has been arrested on charges of abetment.

The body of the woman, Srishti Tuli, was recovered from her flat in Andheri.

Her boyfriend, identified as Aditya Pandit (27), has been remanded in police custody till November 29.

Powai police said that in his complaint, Ms Tuli's uncle alleged that Mr Pandit often misbehaved and argued with her, due to which she took the extreme step.

A detailed investigation is underway, police added.