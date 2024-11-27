Pilot Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Boyfriend 'Forced Her To Quit Non-Veg'

Air India pilot Srishti Tuli allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai.

A 25-year-old Air India pilot, who allegedly died by suicide at her flat in Mumbai, reportedly faced constant harassment and public humiliation from her boyfriend.

Details available in the first information report (FIR) registered against 27-year-old Aditya Pandit, who has been arrested, revealed that he also pressured the woman, Srishti Tuli, to change her food habits and stop eating non-vegetarian food.

The FIR, which was filed at Powai police station based on a complaint by Srishti's uncle Vivekkumar Narendrakumar Tuli, cited several instances where Aditya allegedly ill-treated his girlfriend, leaving her disturbed.

The uncle said that, in November last year, his car was used by Aditya to take his daughter Rashi and Srishti shopping in Delhi. An argument broke out between the couple, during which Aditya used derogatory language against Srishti in front of Rashi, and even rammed another vehicle with the car in anger.

Vivekkumar said his car suffered damage but Aditya appeared unaffected by it.

Argument Over Food

Another incident where Srishti was allegedly again publicly humiliated by Aditya took place in March this year, when the couple had gathered with Rashi and her friends for dinner in Gurugram.

Aditya reportedly insulted Srishti when she and the others suggested they have non-vegetarian food. After an argument, the couple eventually left to have vegetarian food but minutes later, Srishti called up Rashi, saying Aditya had left her on the road and gone home.

Vivekkumar said after the incident, Srishti told his daughter that she had been suffering because of the relationship but was unable to cut ties with Aditya since she loved him.

The complaint also listed another such incident, which took place days later.

Vivekkumar said that Aditya had to attend a family function and wanted Srishti to accompany him. He allegedly kept pressuring his girlfriend to attend the event despite knowing that she was supposed to pilot a flight that day. As another argument erupted, Aditya blocked Srishti's phone number for around 10 to 12 days, leaving her anxious.

The complaint said that Srishti was always worried as Aditya would often humiliate her in public and block her number for trivial reasons.

Arrested For Abetment

The couple had met two years ago while the woman was pursuing a commercial pilot course in Delhi and the two began a relationship soon after, the FIR claimed.

Srishti's body was found in her rented flat at Kanakia Rainforest building in Andheri's Marol area on Monday. Police said she allegedly hanged herself with a data cable earlier that day, but no suicide note was recovered.

Aditya was arrested on Tuesday section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced in court, which sent him to police custody till November 29.