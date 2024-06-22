2 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting In US' Arkansas: Report

The shooting occurred at Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the officials said. (Representational)

At least two people were killed and several injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a supermarket in Arkansas on Friday, local media reported.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas, the news outlet Arkansas Online reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedel told a local CBS News Affiliate that the incident has been contained.

Fordyce is a small community of 3,200 people in central Arkansas.

