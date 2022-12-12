2 Killed, 5 Injured After 'Massive' Russian Shelling In Ukraine's Kherson

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian troops last month, marking a major victory. (Representational)

Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday killed at least two people and wounded five more, the regional governor said.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian troops last month, marking a major victory for Kyiv.

"Two people died and five were wounded," governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Telegram, in what he described as "massive shelling" on the city.

Emergency teams were heading to the scene, Yanushevych said.

Kherson, a city with a pre-war population of around 300,000, was the only regional capital captured by Moscow.

Faced with a major counter-offensive from Kyiv, Russian forces retreated from the city in November.

Ukrainian officials said Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" before retreating from Kherson.

Since then the city has been repeatedly shelled.

On Sunday Yanushevych reported that two people were killed in artillery and mortars attack.

