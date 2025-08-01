Trump Says It Is "Disgusting" What Russia Doing To Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized Russia's "disgusting" behavior against Ukraine and said he plans to impose sanctions on Moscow if no agreement can be reached.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said he was not sure whether sanctions would deter Russia. He has given Russian President Vladimir Putin until August 8 to make a deal or else he will respond with economic pressure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)