Two Indian nationals have been rescued from a house in Bangkok after allegedly being kidnapped, tortured and forced to pack cannabis for an international drug-smuggling gang. Thai immigration police arrested five Indian nationals, including a woman, during a raid on the property on Tuesday, November 24. The operation was carried out at a three-storey townhouse on Pattanakan 38 Road in Bangkok's Suan Luang district. Police launched the search after receiving a complaint from an Indian family who had been unable to contact one of the men for four days. Neighbours had also reported a strong smell of cannabis coming from the house.

During the raid, officers allegedly found five Indian nationals on the first floor packing cannabis buds into false compartments inside suitcases and elephant-patterned bags. The bags were reportedly being prepared for cross-border drug smuggling, Bangkok Post reported.

On the second floor, police found two Indian men who had allegedly been held captive. One of the victims, identified only as Mohamed, had visible injuries on his body and a broken wrist, according to reports in the Bangkok Post.

Why Were the Two Indians Kidnapped?

According to the Thai Immigration Bureau, Mohamed told investigators that he had been abducted and held captive for four days by an Indian gang allegedly led by a man named Alameen.

The gang reportedly targeted him after his friend failed to deliver a cannabis shipment to one of its members in India. Mohamed was allegedly kidnapped to pressure his family into paying a ransom.

According to a report by Khaosod English, the gang demanded 4 million rupees (Rs 40 lakh) from Mohamed's mother in India through a video call. She had reportedly already paid 1 million rupees (Rs 10 lakh). During his captivity, Mohamed was allegedly beaten with iron rods and spades after refusing to follow the gang's instructions. He also suffered a broken wrist.

The second victim had reportedly been held for around 10 days and was given insufficient food. Both men were allegedly forced to pack cannabis for the smugglers.

Five Indian Nationals Arrested

Thai immigration police arrested five Indian suspects, comprising four men and a woman, in connection with the case. The group was allegedly led by Alameen.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Noppasin Poonsawat said officers were already investigating cannabis smuggling activities and trying to trace the missing Indian national when they received complaints from neighbours about the strong smell coming from the property.

The female suspect was reportedly recently released on bail after customs officials allegedly caught her carrying cannabis buds hidden in her luggage. Investigators are also examining a possible connection between the gang and another international drug-smuggling case.

The elephant-patterned bags found at the Bangkok property were reportedly similar to those allegedly used by a gang that recruited a Thai Airways flight attendant. The attendant was caught in Australia with smuggled heroin and was released last week after spending four months in detention.

The investigation into that case is ongoing.