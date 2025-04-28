2 Indian Nationals Charged For Robbing Woman In Singapore Hotel

Two Indian nationals were charged in Singapore's district court on Monday after they allegedly used pieces of clothing to tie up a woman's limbs in a hotel room and robbed her.

Arokkiyasami Daison, 22 and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 28, were each handed a robbery charge, and they were also ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division.

The two men were in a room at the Amrise Hotel Kitchener in Jalan Besar shortly before 7 pm on April 26 when they allegedly tied the 38-year-old woman's hands and legs, The Straits Times reported.

They are also accused of slapping her face before making off with items, including her passport, bank cards and SGD2,000 in cash.

The police said in an earlier statement that officers were alerted to the case at around 9 pm on April 26.

With the help of police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the men's identities and arrested the pair within four hours after the report was made.

All of the woman's belongings were recovered, said a police spokesperson.

For committing robbery with hurt, an offender can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

