2 Giant Ducks Debut In Hong Kong To Bring Back 'Double Luck'

A pair of giant inflatable rubber ducks has been placed in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of the 'Double Ducks' exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, according to Independent. The outlet further said that the 18-metre-tall bath toys returned on Friday, on the 10th anniversary of their first visit. The artwork previously made headlines in Hong Kong for drawing huge audiences and for accidental deflations, including when it shrank to a flat disk next to a ferry pier in 2013.

The artworks under the Rubber Duck series have made appearances in major cities since the debut in 2007.

Before the official opening of the exhibition on June 10, the ducks went for a test swim in Victoria Harbour near Tsing Yi Island at the end of May, the Independent report further said.

The yellow ducks, 18 metres high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks.

Following stormy weather early on Friday before they were released onto the water, Mr Hofman joked that the two ducks "took a bath this morning".

"In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the moment to bring back the double luck," he told news agency AFP.

Office workers strolled by during lunch breaks to snap selfies, while others carried yellow duck balloons to celebrate the sunny duo's new perch.

"It's a form of flashback," said 32-year-old bank employee Zenj. "I think it brings luck."

During its 2013 visit to Hong Kong, the solo lemon-hued bird ruffled feathers in Beijing after internet users edited the famous "Tank Man" photo from the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown by replacing the tanks with ducks.