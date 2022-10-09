17 Killed After Fresh Missile Strike On Key Ukraine Town: Report

A residential building damaged after the strike in Zaporizhzhia.

An overnight Russian missile strike killed 17 people in Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said on Sunday, in the latest deadly attack to hit the southern Ukrainian city.

"After night missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, at least 20 houses and about 50 multi-storey buildings were damaged. 17 people died, as of now. 4 educational institutions were damaged," Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of Zaporizhzhia city council, wrote on Telegram.

