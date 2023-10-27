US Boy, 16, Banned From LinkedIn For His Age Joins Company As An Intern

Eric Zhu was banned from LinkedIn for not meeting the platform's age requirement

In an "insane plot twist", a 16-year-old CEO, who had previously been banned from LinkedIn for not meeting the platform's age requirement, has now joined the company as an intern. Eric Zhu faced the ban at the age of 15, as LinkedIn mandates users to be at least 16 years old.

Mr Zhu made the official announcement on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). He shared two images in his post.

The first image showcased a headline that read, "LinkedIn Bans 15-Year-Old Startup CEO As He Is Too Young To Be On The Platform."

The second image featured Mr Zhu seated in an office, holding a note with the LinkedIn logo and his name printed on it. The text attached to the post reads, "Insane plot twist."

insane plot twist pic.twitter.com/nbZlaWjTtG — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) October 24, 2023

The tweet, of course, is now making all the right noises on social media.

A user wrote, “Well well, see how the tables have turned.”

Another one asked, “They hired you? :D That's hilarious. How's your startup doing btw?"

“Congrats, and I learned trivia knowledge that LinkedIn once reduced the minimum age from 18 to 14 then increased it to 16,” a user wrote.

“What about X's age limit?” a user questioned, to which Eric Zhu wrote, “I wish they would let me change my age so I can get monetized lol.”

i wish they would let me change my age so I can get monetized lol — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) October 24, 2023

For the unversed, Eric Zhu is the co-founder and CEO of Aviato. He established this company at the age of 15.

Aviato primarily functions as a platform dedicated to assisting startups in securing funding.