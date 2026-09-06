15-Year-Old Cartel Assassin Killed In Gunfight With Mexican Security Forces

A 15-year-old boy accused of working as a hitman for a Mexican drug cartel was killed along with his uncle during a gunfight with security forces in the western state of Michoacan.

Alberto "Chuchito Nini" Sandoval was reportedly the personal bodyguard of his uncle, Luis "El R-5" Barragan, the leader of the Cartel de Los Reyes. Mexican authorities said the two were killed during an operation on August 30, according to the NY Post.

"Under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and in partnership with Mexico, our countries will continue working together to dismantle these networks and send a clear message: They will be found and held accountable," US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Jackson wrote on X.

The cartel was described as a faction of Carteles Unidos, an alliance of smaller criminal groups operating in parts of Mexico. The US designated Carteles Unidos as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in February 2025.

According to the Michoacan Attorney General's Office, Sandoval allegedly led a group of hitmen and used social media to recruit other minors to the cartel. However, authorities have not said whether the teenager took part in the gunfight.

Mexican military and National Guard personnel were carrying out an operation with state police and the attorney general's office after receiving information about Barragan's location. The forces were met with fire in Tocumbo.

Photos reportedly linked to Sandoval's social media accounts showed him at a younger age wearing a Chivas de Guadalajara football jersey. Other pictures showed him later wearing tactical military clothing and posing with assault rifles. The caption on one of the photos simply said "Memories" in Spanish.

In one photo, Sandoval was wearing full military-style tactical clothing and carrying an assault rifle. Another gun could be seen hanging from his waist, while a handgun was placed in a holster strapped to his leg.

Barragan had been wanted by the United States on drug and firearms charges. The US had offered a $3 million reward for information leading to his capture, according to the report.

This kind of situation is not unusual in Mexico, where drug cartels sometimes involve children and teenagers in criminal activities. According to Mexican security analyst David Saucedo, many young people are forced or recruited to work for cartels as drug dealers, lookouts or even assassins.

However, Saucedo said Sandoval's case was different because he was reportedly related to a senior cartel leader.

He explained that many powerful Mexican cartels are run like family businesses. But at this time, Sandoval was the nephew of Barragan, who became the leader of the Cartel de Los Reyes after the previous boss, Alfonso "Poncho la Quiringua" Fernandez, was arrested on August 1.

"Cartels are handed down from fathers to sons, fathers to nephews, uncles to nephews, or between siblings. Because Mexican cartels operate as family businesses, El R-5's nephew did not undergo the kind of recruitment that, regrettably, so many other young Mexicans endure," Saucedo told the outlet. "His situation is unique: he is part of a criminal leader's inner circle," he added.