15 Killed, 22 Injured In Israeli Strike On Residential Building In Gaza

Fifteen people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday night, according to Al Jazeera TV and a Telgram channel affiliated to Hamas.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV showed video footage of the apartment site and a number of dead children wrapped in bed sheets while other residents were searching the rubble.

The victims and the injured arrived at Nasser Hospital, according to Shehab News Agency, a channel close to Hamas on Telegram.

