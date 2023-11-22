15 Killed, 22 Injured In Israeli Strike On Residential Building In Gaza

The video footage of the apartment site showed a number of dead children wrapped in bed sheets while other residents were searching the rubble.

At least 15 peopel were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Gaza City:

 Fifteen people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Tuesday night, according to Al Jazeera TV and a Telgram channel affiliated to Hamas.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV showed video footage of the apartment site and a number of dead children wrapped in bed sheets while other residents were searching the rubble.

The victims and the injured arrived at Nasser Hospital, according to Shehab News Agency, a channel close to Hamas on Telegram.

