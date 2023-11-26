14 Israeli Hostages, 3 Foreigners Handed Over To Red Cross In Gaza: Israel Army

14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals were handed over to the Red Cross. (File)

Fourteen Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals were handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Israeli army said.

"Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross," it said in a statement on the third day of an agreed pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, that is to also see Palestinian prisoners freed in Israel.

