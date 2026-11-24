The UK and 13 other countries on Monday "acknowledged" the top UN court's ruling that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia and the United Kingdom said Myanmar had "violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention".

The UK separately said it "formally recognises" genocide against the Rohingya and announced sanctions on five senior military figures.

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