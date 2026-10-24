13 Killed, 21 Injured In Accident In Pakistan

Several of the injured were in critical condition, said police. (Representational Photo)
Islamabad:
At least 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a road collision in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, a police official told AFP.
The official in Balochistan said a coach travelling to Karachi hit another vehicle carrying local passengers in the province's Uthal district.
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"The accident was so severe that the drivers of both ill-fated vehicles were also killed", the police officer said.
Several of the injured were in critical condition, they added.
Road accidents remain common in Pakistan due to weak enforcement of traffic laws, speeding, poor road safety standards and reckless driving.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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