12 Thai Hostages Freed By Hamas, Release Of 13 Israelis Awaited

Hamas is releasing hostages as part of a truce deal with Israel brokered by Qatar (File)

Twelve Thai hostages have already been released by Hamas, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on X. Embassy officials are on the way to receive the freed hostages, he added.

"It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages have already been released. Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known soon," Mr Thavisin said.

Hamas, as part of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza today, was initially scheduled to deliver a group of 13 Israeli hostages to neighbouring Egypt in return for 39 Palestinians in Israeli jails. With the 12 Thai nationals released, 25 people will walk out of captivity after nearly two months.

With just minutes to the 4 pm-prisoner swap, Thailand announced that 12 of its citizens are also being released in addition to the 13 Israelis.

According to reports, hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross and are on their way to the Rafah border - Gaza's border with Egypt.

Some Israeli hostages have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross for return to Israel, news agency AFP reported quoting two sources close to Hamas.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians and the Israelis who are due to receive them," one of the sources said, the AFP report said. The other source confirmed the handover.