Hamas Ready To Free Hostages In "One Go". What They Want In Return

Hamas has proposed a significant development in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel, offering to release all remaining captives in the Gaza Strip in "one go". This move is contingent upon a lasting truce and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the besieged enclave. Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman, emphasised the group's commitment to this proposal, stating, "We are ready for a second phase in which the prisoners will be exchanged in one go, within the criterion of reaching an agreement that leads to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from the Strip". This proposal marks a crucial step in the negotiations, as Hamas seeks to secure a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The group has also rejected Israel's demand for its disarmament and removal from Gaza, with Qassem labeling this condition as "a ridiculous psychological war." He further emphasised that the withdrawal or disarmament of the resistance from Gaza is unacceptable. Hamas has also decided to increase the number of captives to be freed during the next swap on Saturday from three to six. "The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomes with profound joy the return of Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu this Saturday", the group said in a statement, after the two parties confirmed that six hostages will be freed, per AFP. This decision was made in response to a request from mediators and to demonstrate Hamas' commitment to implementing the terms of the agreement. Qassem explained, "Doubling the number of prisoners to be released was done in response to a request from the mediators and to prove our seriousness in implementing all the terms of the agreement." The proposal was made as United States President Donald Trump spoke out against weekly phased release of hostages taken from Israel. Moreover, even the families of those remaining in Gaza have called for all remaining captives to be freed together. Israel's continued blockade of the Gaza Strip has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, with vital border crossings remaining sealed. The devastating impact of the war is evident in the staggering statistics. Gaza's Ministry of Health has confirmed 48,291 deaths, while 111,722 people have been wounded. The Government Media Office has updated its death toll to at least 61,709 people, with thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble now presumed dead. Rebuilding Gaza could cost a staggering $53.2 billion, according to a report by the World Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union.

