12-Foot Python Roaming Around Street Captured By Police In UK

The police officers are seen with the python.

A group of brave police officers in England captured a 12-foot python that somehow slithered onto Harwood Street in West Bromwich, leaving locals surprised. The West Midland Police posted the photo of its three officers holding the yellow-coloured python on the road on Instagram. The post has been titled sssaving the day. It has amused social media platform's users who appreciated the police's efforts and at the same time asked whether it was a wild snake of a pet and if the cops were able to find its owner.

"Our officers are not easily rattled when it comes to responding to unusual calls as we deal with a huge variety of incidents," the police said in the Instagram post.

The also stated that the call was received at 1.30am (local time) on September 5.

"While RSPCA (animal welfare charity in UK) colleagues would usually handle this situation they were not able to attend due to the time of the call so some of our brave response officers stepped in," the post said.

The python was transferred to a veterinary hospital for care.

Instagram users appreciated the effort put in by the police in capturing the reptile.

"Well done," commented one user. "I hope you find itsssss owner," said another.

"How do you handcuff a snake?" asked another user.

Last month, a scary footage of a huge python slithering across a house's roof in Australia had stunned social media users. Many people gathered outside to see the unusual sight; one person shot the entire incident on camera, and the video quickly garnered a lot of attention online.